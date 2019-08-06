Emma Nelson hits the screen in “Where’d You Go, Bernadette”

Emma Nelson is an actress from Barrington, Illinois. She is starring in a new movie "Where'd You Go, Bernadette" with Cate Blanchett and Kristen Wiig. The movie follows the journey of Bernadette Fox who seems to have it all.  Nelson, talked about going from musical theatre to film which has always been her dream.  The rising movie star is going back to her public high school in the fall while balancing her career. She hopes to receive positive comments about her roll in the movie as she returns back to school to finish off her sophomore year. The film is set to release on Friday, August 16th worldwide.

