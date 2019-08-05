× White Sox pull away late for another win on a successful road trip so far

DETROIT – Simple things can go a long way when a team is going through a difficult time.

So something as simple as back-to-back wins can be a major positive. Right now for the White Sox, that’s certainly the case.

With Lucas Giolito doing his part on the mound and the offense coming through late, the team picked up a second-straight victory against the Tigers on Monday night. The 7-3 triumph gives the team just their second winning streak in the second half of the season and three wins on this current seven-game road trip.

Yes, the Tigers are struggling mightily, but picking up some victories in a rough stretch means something for a still-developing group.

The White Sox went ahead for good in the fourth, breaking up a 2-2 tie with a groundout RBI by Yolmer Sanchez and a Ryan Goins RBI single to make it 4-2. Giolito surrendered another run in the sixth, ending his day after six innings in which he allowed three earned runs with eight strikeouts compared to just two walks.

It was by no means a perfect start, but the White Sox offense opened things up late to make it good enough for his 12th win of the season. In the eighth, the White Sox got three RBI singles from James McCann, Jose Abreu, and then Jon Jay to make it 7-3. Alex Colome surrendered a run in the ninth, but the lead held up to give the White Sox the win.

A double-header awaits the team on Tuesday, with two wins giving the team their first back-to-back series wins since late June and early July. There are simple accomplishments for the rebuilding team, but at the moment, they’ll take it.