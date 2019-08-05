White Sox Game Notes For Monday @ Detroit
- The White Sox have won five of eight games against the Tigers, with both teams lighting up the scoreboard. Chicago’s 6.75 runs per game and .311 batting average against Detroit are its highest against any single opponent this season, while the Tigers’ 6.25 runs per game vs. the White Sox is their highest output against any team.
- Chicago (3.09 runs per game) and Detroit (3.50) are baseball’s lowest-scoring teams since the All-Star break. Both teams are hitting .228 since the break, tied for worst in the AL, and the White Sox have the lowest on-base (.270) and slugging (.342), and most strikeouts (241) since the break.
- The Tigers haven’t been able to capitalize on their opportunities since the All-Star break. Despite having 184 at-bats with runners in scoring position since the break, 10th in MLB, Detroit is hitting .190 in those situations, the worst rate in baseball.
- Three Chicago relievers rank in the top 10 in American League ERA since July 1, among pitchers who’ve thrown at least 10 innings: Evan Marshall (0.79, fourth), Jace Fry (0.90, fifth) and Aaron Bummer (1.35, 10th). Overall, Chicago’s bullpen ERA of 3.42 since July 1 ranks third in the AL.
- Miguel Cabrera enters the series riding a seven-game hit streak, his third-longest this year, and is slashing .393/.433/.679 over that span. That OPS of 1.112 is his second-highest over any seven-game span this season.
- Ivan Nova, scheduled to start Wednesday for the White Sox, has induced 18 ground-ball double plays this season, tied for second-most in baseball. The Tigers have grounded into the fourth-fewest double plays this season with 64.