For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.
Warm temps throughout the week, rain possible Monday evening
-
Warm temps, rain possible on Monday
-
Rain, cloudy skies Sunday; temps in 70s throughout week
-
Cooler temps settle in over Chicago, temps in 80s through week
-
Storms expected Monday; rain throughout week
-
Hot, humid temps; rain possible Sunday
-
-
Hot temps, mostly sunny throughout the week
-
Warm temps into the weekend, storms possible next week
-
Rain, thunderstorms possible Tuesday; warmer temps on the way
-
Hottest temps on Saturday, possible rain Sunday
-
Chilly temps, cloudy skies throughout week
-
-
Warm, sunny weather continues with possible thunderstorms
-
Rain, cooler temps Sunday
-
Temps in the high 60s Sunday, no rain expected