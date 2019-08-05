Severe storms rake north woods; hottest in 2+ weeks here
Quiet, milder Tuesday weather yields to rainy spells and strengthening “NNE” winds Wed. p.m./night beneath north flank of intensifying downstate storm; temps here to take a hit—but warmer, more humid pattern due for the weekend; area’s first hot spell of 2019 late next week?
Severe weather possible this afternoon
T-storms to whittle away at oppressive heat; isolated 20% coverage morning storms exit—better coverage thundery rains due late day/Sat night threatening downpours/severe weather; eminently comfortable Canadian air follows Sunday AM rains
Wednesday on track to produce 2019’s hottest high temp yet in Chicago: 94°; tropical moisture to fuel p.m. t-storms— some possibly severe; Gulf Coast residents batten down the hatches in anticipation of fast developing tropical storm; extended heat begins here this weekend
More storm reports
Severe weather/drenching rain potential hangs over Chicago late Friday/Fri night; May 2019 sets new record: 16 of first 23 days on books with measurable rain—a first in 149 years; NOAA puts odds on 4 to 8 2019 Atlantic hurricanes; 9 to 15 named storms
-
Storms expected Monday; rain throughout week
Severe storms rake area with twisters, hail, flooding rains. Spotty showers Tuesday, but thundery downpours possible again Tuesday night?
Gradually weakening storms moving east across the Chicago area tonight
Warm, dry weather to dominate here while drenching downpours target the Plains
New severe thunderstorm warnings just issued for portions of Grundy, LaSalle and Livingston counties unjtil 3:30 pm CDT
Risk of severe storms across northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana tonight into Tuesday
Wednesday could be hottest day of 2019 so far