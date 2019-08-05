× Risk of severe storms across northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana tonight into Tuesday

The National Storm Prediction Center has northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana under a Slight to marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms later tonight into Tuesday along and ahead of a cold front slow approaching our area tonight and moving through to the southeast Tuesday.

The northernmost section has a Slight Risk of severe storms with damaging winds and hail (yellow-shaded area on the headlined map depicts a 15 % chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location). The remainder of the area has a marginal risk of severe storms (green-shaded area with a 5% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location) later tonight generally north of Interstate-80 and Tuesday generally south of interstate-80) – referencing the headlined map for tonight and the Tuesday outlook map below.

Tuesday sever weather Risk…