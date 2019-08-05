Southwest breezes brought very warm, more humid air into the upper Midwest on Monday. Officially, the city recorded its first 90 degree day since July 20th. Though humidity levels across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana remained modest by summertime standards, sultry, 70-degree dew point air spread across areas just to our north and west. The influx of sticky air fueled severe thunderstorms that were prolific hail producers. As of 6 PM Monday, 34 large hail reports were logged, mostly across Minnesota. Stones to 4 inches in diameter fell at Delano, just northwest of the Twin Cities. The cold front that triggered the severe weather will be moving through the Chicago area on Tuesday, raising the likelihood of scattered thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected, but some areas may receive much needed rain. Drier, stable air is expected to arrive during the midweek period.
Rain chance Tuesday, then dry weather returns
-
Severe weather delays Cubs game, brings hail to some parts of the area
-
Chill lingers, but a big warm-up is on the way
-
Front introduces a spell of pleasant weather
-
Risk of severe storms across northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana tonight into Tuesday
-
Evening thunderstorm outlook
-
-
Storms bring hail to Chicago, Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Indiana’s La Porte County
-
100-degree heat index and scattered showers/thunderstorms expected this afternoon/evening
-
Strong/Severe thunderstorm complex expected to hit Sunday afternoon
-
Widely scattered thunderstorms expected across the Chicago area this afternoon/evening
-
Another dry day on Tuesday, then storms return
-
-
Dire warning issued as ‘catastrophic tornadoes’ target Oklahoma, Texas
-
Enhanced threat of severe storms Monday afternoon, evening across Chicago area
-
Spotty showers possible overnight, warm and mostly sunny Monday