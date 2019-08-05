Midday Fix: Live performance from Stuart Jacobson and details on his book for kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stuart Jacobson

His book:

“I Like To Be Liked, 12 Things To Do (All Of The Time) To Be Liked”. The children’s book is an illustrative piece focusing on helping children get through the struggles of adolescence by preaching 12 things to do all of the time, to make growing up less complicated.

http://www.bekindbepositiveandread.com

Events:

Book Signings:

8/17/19

12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m.

Barbara’s Books

Hawthorn Mall

720 Center Dr.

Vernon Hills, IL

8/24/19

12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m.

The Book Market

The Glen Town Center

2651 Navy Blvd.

Glenview, IL