CHICAGO — A fatal fire overnight in the Avondale neighborhood.

Firefighters were called to a three-story building in the 3100 block of North California.

They found a 39-year-old man unresponsive in the first floor condo. Efforts to revive him failed and he was pronounced dead at the scene. H has been identified as John Janege.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.