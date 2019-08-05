Lunchbreak: Filipino Pancit Bihon Noodles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Roel Estanilla, Executive Chef and Owner of Pig & Fire

Event:

Pig & Fire will be part of a farm-to-table event to support The Farmer Chef Alliance and Preservation Partners of the Fox Valley

Sunday, August 11 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

On the lawn of the historic Durant House Museum

37W700 Dean St., St. Charles, IL

Chef Roel will be alongside other chefs serving great food with farm fresh ingredients, along with local wine and beer and live music. https://www.ppfv.org/farmtotable-2019

Recipe:

Serves 4-6

1 pack 8 oz rice stick noodles

5 tbsp oil

1 small onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

4-6 oz chicken breast, diced

8-10 pieces shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 ½ cups chicken stock

2 cups chopped cabbage

1 ½ cup snow peas

1 cup green beans, cut into 1-2 inch pieces

1 medium carrot, julienned

3 stalks green onions, chopped

½ cup soy sauce

¼ tsp black pepper

1 tsp fish sauce (optional)

1 lemon, quartered (optional)

Directions:

Heat 2 tbsp oil in pan. Pan-fry shrimp for 1 minute each side, remove and set aside. Add remaining oil to pan, thensauteonions until translucent. Sautechicken breast until lightly browned, then add garlic. Add chicken stock, then soy sauce, pepper, and fish sauce. When broth is boiling, stir in vegetables: cabbage, carrots, green beans, and snow peas. Add in noodles, stir until liquid is absorbed and noodles are softened. Stir in shrimp. Toss noodles, then serve on a plate. Top with green onions.

Optional: Squeeze in some lemon over the noodles for a hint of citrus taste!