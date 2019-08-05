Krispy Kreme to open first location in downtown Chicago since 2005

Posted 9:04 AM, August 5, 2019, by , Updated at 08:23AM, August 6, 2019

CHICAGO— Krispy Kreme announced they are starting construction this month on their first downtown Chicago location since their Loop location closed in 2005.

The Chicago Fresh Shop is set to open in early October on the pedway level of Block 37 in the Loop. Fresh doughnuts will be supplied twice daily to this location, making it the only location of its kind in Illinois.

This shop marks the fourth of eight planned Krispy Kreme shops in the Chicago area.

The shop will be accessible by the CTA Red and Blue Lines.

The new store will offer a variety of doughnuts, coffee and frozen beverages.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.