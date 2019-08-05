Illinois accidentally made boat owners’ info public

The personal information of Illinois boat and jet ski owners may have been made public on a state website this spring.

Illinois requires watercraft owners to provide name, date of birth and social security numbers when applying for a permit.

Now, the Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology admits that information was publicly accessible via a state website for seven days in April. A state employee inadvertently published the personal data on Illinois’ open data portal.

6,000-17,000 people were impacted.

“The State immediately stopped posting information to the Open Data Portal that requires a manual extraction to ensure that human error does not occur,” Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology spokesperson Jennifer Schultz told WCIA-TV in Springfield.

The state sent notifications to watercraft owners in May; but has not said how many people may have had their personal information exposed. Those potentially impacted are being told to monitor their credit reports for suspicious activity.