Illinois accidentally made boat owners’ info public

Posted 2:48 PM, August 5, 2019, by , Updated at 04:43PM, August 5, 2019

The personal information of Illinois boat and jet ski owners may have been made public on a state website this spring.

Illinois requires watercraft owners to provide name, date of birth and social security numbers when applying for a permit.

Now, the Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology admits that information was publicly accessible via a state website for seven days in April.  A state employee inadvertently published the personal data on Illinois’ open data portal.

6,000-17,000 people were impacted.

“The State immediately stopped posting information to the Open Data Portal that requires a manual extraction to ensure that human error does not occur,” Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology spokesperson Jennifer Schultz told WCIA-TV in Springfield. 

The state sent notifications to watercraft owners in May; but has not said how many people may have had their personal information exposed.   Those potentially impacted are being told to monitor their credit reports for suspicious activity.

