How people can help victims, families affected by mass shootings in El Paso, Dayton

CHICAGO— Mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas killed 29 people and left dozens injured. Those who want to help the victims and families of these shootings can donate to relief funds.

Dayton, Ohio Mayor Nan Whaley announced The Dayton Foundation has set up a tax-deductible fund to accept donations for relief to the shooting victims, family and friends. The Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund will help those affected by the shooting, according to their website.

Those who are interested in contributing to the shooting victims of Dayton can donate on the The Dayton Foundation website. The organization will also mail a letter acknowledging the contribution.

The Paso del Norte Community Foundation is accepting cash donations on their website. The fund is called the El Paso Victims Relief Fund.