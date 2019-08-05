× Finally, the Chicago Fire get a win on the road in 2019

HOUSTON – If they are to make a strong run for a playoff spot in the second half, Veljko Paunovic’s team was going to have to end their most dubious streak of the 2019 Major League Soccer season.

The Chicago Fire played eleven road games coming into their Saturday night contest in Houston and had either lost or tied them all. They’d yet to come up with a victory outside of SeatGeek Stadium in league play and were the only team left in MLS to do so.

Finally, that streak came to an end on Saturday night.

Nico + Niko = NIKOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/Jio7YnWtaJ — Chicago Fire (@ChicagoFire) August 4, 2019

Nemanja Nikolic’s goal in the 48th minute, just before the half, would be enough for the Fire to scratch out a 1-0 win over the Dynamo in Houston on Saturday night. It snapped their 11-game winless streak on the road and is the franchise’s first road win in the MLS since May 26, 2018 when the beat Orlando City 2-1.

That’s over a year wait to get a victory away from home, and the inability to win outside of SeatGeek Stadium has hurt the team the past two seasons. Last year, the Fire finished outside of the playoffs and are on the outside looking in this year, with one of the reasons being their lack of points in the previous 11 games.

Getting the three points on Saturday certainly gives the team a needed boost as they now sit at 27 points for the year, six behind the New England Revolution for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. To get a playoff spot, they’ll need more wins on the road since five of their final nine contests will be away from Bridgeview.

But Saturday was a start to adding momentum after finally putting an end to their streak on the road.