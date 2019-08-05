Danny Rockett discusses the Cubs on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - We've had the other two members of "Outside the Ivy" on Sports Feed, so now was time to have the third member of the group on the program.

The co-host of the NBC Sports Chicago show made his first appearance on Monday's Sports Feed with Josh Frydman, and they had a lot to talk about when it comes to the Cubs.

Willson Contreras and Craig Kimbrel's injuries came on the heels of a three-game sweep of the Brewers at Wrigley Field, continuing an up-and-down 2019 season.

Danny discussed a number of topics with Josh on Monday's show, and you can watch them in the video above or below.

 

