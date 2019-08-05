Cubs Game Notes For Monday vs. Oakland
- Cubs starting pitching has gone six straight games without allowing a walk, the longest such streak by any team since the 2014 Nationals also did so in six straight. The only team in the live-ball era (since 1920) to accomplish this feat in seven straight games is the Twins from April 17-25, 2005.
- The A’s are 9-4 against the NL Central this season, including a 4-1 mark in the team’s five most recent games against the Brewers and Cardinals. These teams have not played each other since August 2016, when the Cubs swept the A’s in three games.
- Sunday’s win marked the third occurrence in the live-ball era that Cubs pitching recorded 15+ strikeouts and zero walks in a game. It also happened in a loss to the Padres on July 30, 2002, and in Kerry Wood’s 20-strikeout game against the Astros on May 6, 1998.
- Matt Chapman has hit 11 home runs from the 7th inning on this season, most in the AL. Chapman’s .664 slugging percentage from the 7th inning on ranks second in the AL in 2019, trailing Xander Bogaerts (.722; min. 125 PA).
- Despite Kyle Hendricks posting a 2.25 ERA in six starts in July, the Cubs ended up losing five of the six games. Among qualified starters, Hendricks has third-lowest home ERA this season at 1.89, trailing Hyun-Jin Ryu (0.89) and Patrick Corbin (1.78).
- Since the start of 2018, Kyle Schwarber and Willson Contreras (currently on IL with a right hamstring issue) have both hit 11 home runs in interleague play, tied with Yasmani Grandal and Nolan Arenado for most in MLB over that time.