× Contreras out four weeks, Kimbrel heads to the IL on rough injury day for the Cubs

CHICAGO – They were expecting a bit of bad news about their catcher. Then they also got some bad news on the closer on Monday, too.

As expected, the Cubs confirmed that the hamstring strain for Willson Contreras suffered on Saturday against the Brewers will keep him out for a month. That was about the time frame many expected since he missed the same amount of time with the same injury in 2017.

Then came the news that closer Craig Kimbrel would be heading to the 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation, which is the first injury issues he’s had since arriving back in June. It’s not expected to be serious, with the closer likely to return once his time on the IL expires.

Since joining the Cubs, Kimbrel has nine saves in 11 attempts, allowing eight runs in 12 2/3 innings with 17 strikeouts compared to eight walks. In his wait for a long-term contract, Kimbrel missed all of spring training and the first two months of the season till he signed with the Cubs in early June.

As the Cubs deal without a closer for the next month-and-a-half, they’ll be without their All-Star catcher till early September at the earliest after he was diagnosed with a Grade 2 sprain of his hamstring.

Contreras has a slash line of .275/.365/.525 this season with 19 home runs and 57 RBI, bouncing back strong after a bad finish to the 2018 season. Victor Caratini will step into his place as the top catcher for the Cubs with Taylor Davis serving as the backup.