Chicago Scene: Simple workout that can be done on vacation & details on the inaugural Beverly CoLab Fitness Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

19th Ward Alderman Matt O'Shea

https://www.19thwardmobile.com/

Jenny Harkins, coordinator and sponsor of the Beverly CoLab Fitness Festival and owner of Treadfit

http://www.treadfitbeverly.com

Event:

The Beverly Colab Fitness Festival

8/10/19

8:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Morgan Park Academy

2153 W. 112th Street

Chicago, IL 60643

https://www.facebook.com/events/698208303957185/

The Colab will feature eleven of the South Side’s top fitness studios and trainers, allowing festival goers to sample three, 30 minute fitness classes.

The Beverly CoLab Fitness Festival will also highlight the best of the Beverly neighborhood's family run businesses. Additionally, over twenty of our local restaurants, salons, and retail businesses will be present for festival goers to sample, sip, and shop. The event will consist of live music, a tennis clinic, and a recovery zone.

Tickets can be purchased via the Mindbody app under Beverly CoLab or from Treadfit Beverly’s website, www.treadfitbeverly.com, by clicking the CoLab link. Once your ticket is purchased, you can then go in and book up to three 30 minute classes that morning.