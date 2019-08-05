× After up-and-down July, Lucas Giolito gets a winning start to August for the White Sox

DETROIT – Simple things can go a long way when a team is going through a difficult time.

So something as simple as back-to-back wins can be a major positive. Right now for the White Sox, that’s certainly the case and even their pitcher who enjoyed a memorable first half of the season.

Lucas Giolito, like the team, endured a rough month, but the start of August has proved to be a little better.

Was it a dominant performance? No. But the starting pitcher, who is the ace of the White Sox staff in 2019, got back in the win column for the first time since June and had a second-straight solid outing in a 7-3 win over the Tigers Monday in Detroit.

He allowed three runs over six innings, striking out eight batters while walking two and allowing eight hits. It was good enough to get his 12th victory of the season as the offense picked him up with a well-balanced performance.

Giolito improved to 12-5 on the season, continuing an incredible turnaround for the pitcher who went from one of the worst pictures in the American League to one of the best in the second half. A 5-0 May with a 1.74 ERA helped him earn American League Pitcher of the Month with a 4-1, 2.50 ERA month of June earning him a selection to his first All-Star Game.

It wasn’t so pretty in July, where Giolito endured a month of ups and downs. Six earned runs allowed on July 6th against the Cubs was followed by his three earned run performance against the Royals July 15th over six innings.

Then came pair of strong outings around arguably Giolito’s worst performance of the season. After holding the Rays to just one run over 6 2/3 innings with nine strikeouts on July 20th, he allowed four homers and seven earned runs in five innings in a loss the Twins five days later.

The up-and-down month ended with a gem, as Giolito allowed just a run on three hits with nine strikeouts against the Mets on July 31st. Like the game against the Rays, he had to settle with a no-decision as he took losses in the other three outings during the month.

Now he’s back in the win column for the first time since June 30th, hoping to finish quite a turnaround season strong over the final two months.