Adam Jahns talks Bears from Bourbonnais on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOURBONNAIS - At last, we've arrived at a Bears game week.

Yes, it is only the preseason, but at least there will be football played at Soldier Field on Thursday night when Matt Nagy's team takes the field to face the Panthers in the first of four games that won't count towards the standings.

Before that takes place, the Bears had two more practices in Bourbonnais to get things set to take the field on Thursday. On Monday, Adam Jahns of The Athletic spoke with Jarrett Payton at camp for Sports Feed about some of the things he's seen from the group over the last few weeks.

You can watch their discussion in the video above or below.