9-year-old riding bike killed in hit-and-run

Posted 8:28 PM, August 5, 2019, by , Updated at 10:29PM, August 5, 2019

GARY, Ind. — Police in Gary are searching for a driver after a boy was struck and killed in a hit-and-run Sunday.

Markese Jones, 9, was on his bike on Broadway Avenue near Indiana 53 in Gary around 10 p.m. Sunday when, according to friends, he was struck by a dark-colored sedan.

Gary Police said the sedan kept going and headed onto Interstate 80/94.

Police believe they have recovered the sedan, partially burned.

The Lake County coroner lists Markese’s cause of death as blunt force trauma.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gary police at 219-881-1209.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.