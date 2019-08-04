Sunday Brunch: Spicy Jalapeño Cheddar Grits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — STK Steakhouse Executive Chef Robert Liberato showed how to create a delicious and Spicy Jalapeño Cheddar Grits dish that can perfectly accompany any steak.

STK Chicago

9 W. Kinzie Street

Chicago

stksteakhouse.com

Ingredients for Grits

32oz grits

64oz half & half

64oz water

Unsalted butter

8oz cheddar cheeses (grate)

Ingredients for Roasted Jalapeño Paste

20 Roasted jalapeños (seed & skin off)

Blanched Spinach

1. Peeled skins and cut roasted jalapeños in half, then remove the seeds.

2. Place roasted jalapeños and spinach in a blender and blend on high until smooth like a paste.

3. Set finished paste aside for later.

4. In a large heavy-bottomed pot, heat water, half & half and butter over high heat until it comes to a boil.

5. Slowly pour in dry grits, whisking constantly to prevent burning or sticking.

6. Reduce the heat to low, cover, and cook approximately 6-8 minutes, stirring occasionally.

7. Removed from fire; then add roasted jalapeno paste to taste and cheese, stirring to combine.

8. Season with salt to taste and serve