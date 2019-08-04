FeedonThis: A successful weekend of baseball in Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - All in all, it was a good weekend for fans on both sides of the Windy City.

The Cubs swept away the Brewers to get back on track after a rough road trip, while the White Sox surprised many by taking 2-of-3 from the Phillies on the road.

Josh Frydman and Andy Masur took segments to discuss both team's successes on Sunday's Sports Feed. Those are part of the best of the show in #FeedonThis.

Watch the segment on the Cubs, specifically the strong play of Yu Darvish and Jason Heyward in the video above.

To hear the guys talk about the White Sox series in Philadelphia, click on the video above.

The Bears' training camp is past the halfway point, and the kicking competition remains strong between Eddy Pineiro and Elliott Fry.

You can watch Andy and Josh's talk on the kickers in the vide above.