Dry conditions following cool, wet first half of summer
Disturbance tugs temp-dropping “NNE” winds into city Wed., plus some mainly late-day/nighttime light rain; warm, humid tropical air and 80°+ weekend highs to fuel scattered t-storms; season’s first hot weather showing up on model forecasts the following weekend
Warm, dry weather to dominate here while drenching downpours target the Plains
Is there any place in the Continental USA that is experiencing a drought?
Preparations underway for 49th annual Chicago Pride Parade
Books to close Wed night on warm July 2019—warm days have outnumbered cool ones 3 to 1; comfortable weather rolls on—but temps/humidities edge higher late week & this weekend; weakening Hurricane Erick to send high seas/surf into Hawaii
Cool, wet May 2019 ends on a warm, dry, smoky note. More than 500 tornadoes logged by the Storm Prediction Center over past two weeks. New severe thunderstorm potential to start the new month of June.
After most thunderstorm days in 4 decades, Chicago area to get welcomed break from rain as the next wet weather system passes south targeting the Gulf Coast
Quiet, milder Tuesday weather yields to rainy spells and strengthening “NNE” winds Wed. p.m./night beneath north flank of intensifying downstate storm; temps here to take a hit—but warmer, more humid pattern due for the weekend; area’s first hot spell of 2019 late next week?
As dangerous heat descends upon area, city preps to keep Chicagoans cool
Rain’s fallen 12 of past 15 days and more’s ahead; scattered Wednesday rain—separated by dry hours—leads into thundery downpours later Wed. night; the Chicago area’s under a “marginal” severe weather risk
Severe weather/drenching rain potential hangs over Chicago late Friday/Fri night; May 2019 sets new record: 16 of first 23 days on books with measurable rain—a first in 149 years; NOAA puts odds on 4 to 8 2019 Atlantic hurricanes; 9 to 15 named storms
Wettest May gives way to a wet June 1st
Wet Saturday, foggy start to cool Sunday; June 2019 running a bit cooler and wetter than normal