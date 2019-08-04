7 people shot in West Side park: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Seven people were shot early Sunday morning in Douglas Park on the city’s West Side, according to police.

The people were standing in a park on the 2900 block of West Roosevelt Avenue around 1:20 a.m. when someone fired shots from a black Camaro.

A man, 21, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the groin.

A woman, 25, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was stabilized after getting shot in the arm and leg.

A man, 20, was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was stabilized after getting shot on the right side of his body.

A woman, 19, was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was stabilized after being shot in the leg.

A 22-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where they were stabilized. A 23-year-old man also self-transported to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest and right hand.

Douglas Park closes at 11 p.m. It is unclear why the group was in the park at the time.

No one was taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.