CHICAGO— A 51-year-old man was found dead at a construction site in the Little Village Industrial Corridor, police said.

Police said the man was killed by a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

A witness found the unresponsive man at a construction yard in the 3300 block of S. California Ave. and called the police around 1 p.m. about the incident.

The man was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

Police are investigating this incident and no further information was given.