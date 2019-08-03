× Large fire in Joliet seen for miles

JOLIET, Ill. — A large factory fire in Joliet sent massive plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky, which could be seen for miles.

It caused a bottleneck on i-80 east bound as people slowed down to try to get a look. Some saying they could feel the heat as they drove past.

Closer up, firefighters tried to get control of the blaze at the International Chimney Corporation on Amherst Court, calling it a fully involved chemical warehouse fire.

This is an industrial park with several large warehouses.

The chimney company has been around for more than 80 years and according to its website, specializes in the design, construction and repair of tall masonry and steel structures.

They have had a ladder above the warehouse, spraying water down onto it for several hours now.

Crews from New Lenox, Lockport, as well as a foam task force from Elwood all provided support.