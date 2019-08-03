Former Calumet City schools superintendent under investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALUMET CITY, Ill.— The Cook County Sheriff's office confirmed it's investigating the former superintendent of Calumet City School District 155.

Troy Paraday was fired last fall. He was the highest paid educator in the entire state with a salary of more than $430,000 a year.

A district investigation alleged several types of misconduct.

The Daily Southtown obtained records that said the sheriff's department was looking into Paraday's accumulation of more than 900 sick days and vacation days. He sought a $1.7 million payout.

Paraday did not comment on the report for investigation.

Last year, the attorney representing Paraday said he and his client "completely disagree" with the board's decision to fire him and believe the accusations are without merit.