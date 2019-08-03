Chicago firefighter seriously injured after roof collapses in house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO— A firefighter is recovering after being seriously injured in a house fire Friday night in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Units responded to a fire in the 8700 block of S. Aberdeen after 6:30 p.m. The attic was already in flames when crews arrived.

Fire crews went inside the house to search for any people who may have been trapped inside the home. The roof collapsed which seriously injured one firefighter.

The fire chief said all eight residents got out of the home safely.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.