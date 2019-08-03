19-year-old dead, 1 injured after shooting on South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old is dead and another person is injured after an early Saturday morning shooting on the South Side.

A 36-year-old man said he was walking near the 100 block of W. 103rd Street around 12 a.m. when he heard gunshots and felt that he was hit in the leg. He said he didn't see the shooter. He was taken to Christ Hospital in stable condition.

A 19-year-old man was found nearby in an alley with a gunshot wound to his back. He was pronounced dead at Christ Hospital.

Police said it does not appear the two people knew each other.

Area South detectives are investigating the shooting with no one in custody.