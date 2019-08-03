1 dead, 1 critically injured after motorcycle crash on Lake Shore Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO— One person is dead and one is critically injured after a motorcycle crash on Friday night at Lake Shore Drive.

The crash happened near the 53rd Street exit to the Hyde Park neighborhood. Chicago police said a motorcycle rear ended a Pace van.

The 25-year-old male motorcyclist and his 21-year-old female passenger were ejected from the motorcycle. They were both taken to University of Chicago Medical Center. The man was killed and his passenger was critically injured.

There was only one passenger in the Pace van and he was not injured.

Police were investigating the cause of the crash.