Woman walks into NC humane society, asks to adopt 2 dogs that have been there the longest

ASHEVILLE, NC — A woman walked into a North Carolina animal shelter with one mission: to walk out with two dogs who had been there the longest.

According to a Facebook post, a woman named Leslie walked into the Asheville Humane Society on July 24 and said, “Which two dogs have been here the longest, with the most special needs? I’m here to take them both home with me.”

Staff members introduced her to Sam, who has extensive medical issues and was adopted and then returned, and Brutus, who has severe separation anxiety and was originally surrendered to be euthanized at 13-years-old.

“We vowed to find these two amazing dogs their second chance, no matter how long it took, and TODAY was their special day TOGETHER!,” the Asheville Humane Society said.

Leslie adopted Sam and Brutus and brought them to their new home, which has two acres of fenced-in yard for them to “spend their golden years.”

“As she walked them to the car, Leslie talked softly to these two sweet souls, with their creaky joints and grey muzzles, who have been through so much hardship. She told both Sam and Brutus that they now had a family to love them for the rest of their days. And Leslie assured Brutus especially, who panics when left behind, that he would never spend another moment alone ever again,” the post reads.

The heartwarming moment after Leslie walked them to her car was captured on camera.