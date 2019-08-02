Woman loses hair ‘in clumps’ after buying alleged ‘tainted’ conditioner

NEW RICHMOND, Wisc. — A Wisconsin woman is blaming a possibly tainted bottle of conditioner for causing her hair to fall out in clumps, according to WCCO.

Ashley Robinson, 21, took a shower on Sunday and washed her hair with conditioner purchased at Walmart.

“My hair just started falling out in clumps on the floor,” she told WCCO. “And it just kept coming out and coming out and I screamed.”

She was left with bald patches on her head and went to the emergency room with a burning scalp. She was diagnosed with chemical burns.

“We were at the doctor’s office, and they said it smelled like Nair,” she said. “It had a very distinct smell to it.”

In a statement to WCCO, Walmart said the company reviewed surveillance footage and found “no evidence of tampering.”

“We’ve attempted to reach out to the customer to discuss this further and have received no response. We will work with authorities to prosecute if there is proven evidence of tampering.”

Police said they are investigating the incident as product tampering and will work with the Walmart store to review surveillance footage.

The conditioner was made by Pantene, a hair care brand owned by Procter & Gamble. The company told WCCO they are working with Robinson to find out more details about the incident.