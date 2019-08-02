× White Sox Game Notes For Friday @ Philadelphia

➢ The White Sox are 16-38 (.296) in interleague play since 2017, worst in MLB. They have averaged 3.72 runs per game, second fewest in MLB (Royals, 3.42) and allowed 5.44 runs per game, third most in MLB.

➢ Since the All-Star break, the White Sox are 4-16, worst in MLB, while averaging 2.75 runs per game, also worst in MLB. They have scored two runs or fewer in 14 of their 20 games since the break, most in MLB.

➢ The Phillies won two of three against the Giants, combining for 14 runs in the two wins but scoring just one in the loss. Philly is 50-13 when scoring at least four runs this season, fourth best in MLB and second best in the NL behind the Dodgers (61-11).

➢ Leury Garcia is on an eight-game hitting streak, one game short of the longest of his career set in 2017. Over those eight game s , Garcia is hitting .353 (12-of-34) while the rest of the team is batting a combined .185 (43-of-232).

➢ J.T. Realmuto has four home runs over his last seven games, tied for his most in a seven-game span in his career. He had hit four home runs over his previous 48 games combined.