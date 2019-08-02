Warm, dry weather to dominate here while drenching downpours target the Plains
T-storms to whittle away at oppressive heat; isolated 20% coverage morning storms exit—better coverage thundery rains due late day/Sat night threatening downpours/severe weather; eminently comfortable Canadian air follows Sunday AM rains
Rain’s fallen 12 of past 15 days and more’s ahead; scattered Wednesday rain—separated by dry hours—leads into thundery downpours later Wed. night; the Chicago area’s under a “marginal” severe weather risk
Beautiful stretch of weather ahead in the wake of Monday’s selective downpours—humidities & temps pull back offering area air conditioners and fans a break; slow warming is back later this week through the weekend—but rains on hiatus
Books to close Wed night on warm July 2019—warm days have outnumbered cool ones 3 to 1; comfortable weather rolls on—but temps/humidities edge higher late week & this weekend; weakening Hurricane Erick to send high seas/surf into Hawaii
Gusty “SW” winds help boost temps to more seasonable levels Friday; new weather system this weekend threatens another round of potentially thundery downpours, especially late Sat.
Severe weather/drenching rain potential hangs over Chicago late Friday/Fri night; May 2019 sets new record: 16 of first 23 days on books with measurable rain—a first in 149 years; NOAA puts odds on 4 to 8 2019 Atlantic hurricanes; 9 to 15 named storms
Disturbance tugs temp-dropping “NNE” winds into city Wed., plus some mainly late-day/nighttime light rain; warm, humid tropical air and 80°+ weekend highs to fuel scattered t-storms; season’s first hot weather showing up on model forecasts the following weekend
Quiet, milder Tuesday weather yields to rainy spells and strengthening “NNE” winds Wed. p.m./night beneath north flank of intensifying downstate storm; temps here to take a hit—but warmer, more humid pattern due for the weekend; area’s first hot spell of 2019 late next week?
Flash Flood Watch for western Illinois including Winnebago, Lee, Ogle, Livingston and LaSalle Counties this evening/tonight through Wednesday morning – could be expanded farther east into Chicago area – strong storms possible
June weather: recent years, extremes, normals, 2019 outlook
Chill lingers, but a big warm-up is on the way
August opens in midst of eminently comfortable weather and light “NE” lake breezes; humidities to remain “under control” into Saturday—but temps to creep higher a few degrees at a time; tropical Atlantic on verge of more active pattern
Warmer weather brings renewed thunderstorm threat