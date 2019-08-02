Video shows swarm of people hopping the fence at Lollapalooza

CHICAGO— A video going viral on Twitter shows a large group of people storming the fence at Lollapalooza and jumping over it Friday afternoon.

Tweeted by Jeremy Cohen, the video shoes dozens of people hopping and climbing over the gate, even knocking down part of it. An officer is seen on video stopping one person with a prosthetic leg.

just saw over a hundred kids hop the fence in a matter of seconds to sneak into @lollapalooza. and only one kid caught caught. 😳 pic.twitter.com/a1jjyQJO63 — Jeremy Cohen (@jerm_cohen) August 2, 2019

There were reports that this group of people may have organized their plan to hop the fence on social media.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot promised a “robust security plan,” Monday for the music festival. This came after the shooting at a food festival in California where more than a dozen people were shot just one day before.

In addition to the fencing around the park, 330 security cameras were put in place, 900 private security guards were on the ground, plus a vast number undercover and uniformed cops patrolling the park and surrounding neighborhoods were used this year.

There’s no comment yet from police about the video, which amassed 68,000 views in less than an hour.

