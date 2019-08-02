Veep star Matt Walsh talks comedy and movie career

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Matt Walsh is widely known for his role as Mike McLintock in the HBO award-winning comedy series Veep. Walsh was recently seen in ORchard Films' Under the Eiffel Tower which premiered on February 2019.

In addition to his film and TV work, Walsh is a charitable founder of Gender Nation which empowers children to keep an open mind to all genders and sexuality and co-founded Turkey Bird Classic, a yearly golf charity event.

The two-time Emmy-nominated actor Matt Walsh came into the studio and gave our anchors some info on his most recent charity that he will be attending right here in Chicago.

You can see Matt Walsh at the 7th Annual Canal Shores Invitational

Pairing Party, Concert, and Auction

Sunday, August 4th

Joe's Bar

940 W. Weed St.

firstinfoundationnfp.org