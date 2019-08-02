Sunshine Boys perform live including a surprise performance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sunshine Boys are a trio of indie rock veterans whose members also play in bands such as Poi Dog Pondering, Expo’76, Blake Babies, Mysteries of Life and Justin Roberts & The Not Ready For Naptime Players. Their 2018 debut album Blue Music received global accolades, including several Album Of The Year rankings. They’re just about to record the follow up and launch their Indie GoGo pre-order campaign.

Sunshine Boys performs live with Beach Boys' Mike Love

Sunshine Boys will be performing tomorrow at The Wine Goddess in Evaston

August 23rd at Preservation in Geneva

http://www.sunshineboys.net