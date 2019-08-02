Robert Englund, AKA Freddy Krueger reminisces about career and fans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Robert Englund's portrayal of Freddy Krueger was a hit in the 90's and is still loved today. His international success of "V" and the Nightmare on Elm Street sequals revolutionized horror movies.

Englund has worked on over 75 feature length films, four TV series and countless episodic guest star roles. He now does directing as well as acting and has done voice-over work and internet programming.

The character of Freddy Krueger has appeared on talk shows, rap videos, video games, and even cartoon appearances. He was a guest on "The Simpsons, "South Park," and "Family Guy" with each using Englund's voice. and each role involved

Robert Englund is sought after as a guest at film festivals and cons alike.

You can meet Robert at the Chicago Horror Con today

Flashback Weekend

Crowne Plaza Chicago O'Hare Hotel

Rosemont

flashbackweekend.com