Remains of slain U of I Chinese scholar could be in Illinois landfill: report

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The remains of a murdered University of Illinois student from China may be in a landfill in Vermillion County, the News-Gazette reports.

An attorney for the family of Yinying Zhang is expected to hold a news conference later Friday.

Last month, former university doctoral student Brendt Christensen was sentenced to life in prison for Zhang’s 2017 murder. Prosecutors said he beat, raped and decapitated her.

Before the trial, prosecutors had considered a plea deal in which they’d drop their quest for the death penalty if Christensen told them where to find the young woman’s body.

According to the News-Gazette, defense attorneys provided information to the prosecution “under an immunity agreement.” Prosecutors then passed it along to Zhang’s family.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.