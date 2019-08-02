Mike Love on The Beach Boys, new album and special performance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Member of the Beach Boys, Mike Love came into the studio to tell our anchors about his life long carer.

Mike Love is one of the original members of the Beach Boys and was the one to create their first song "Surfin, Safari" back in 1961.

Hit after hit, Mike created many of the concepts, and wrote or co-wrote the lyrics and hooks to several of the most performed songs in pop music history. These songs include "Good Vibrations," "Fun, Fun, Fun," "I Get Around," "Help Me Rhonda," "Do It Again," "Kokomo," "Surfin' USA" and "California Girls".

Mike Love is now a Grammy Winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Member and has recently created a solo album called "12 Sides Of Summer"

Mike Love gave a special performance with the Sunshine Boys here in studio

You can hear more from the Beach Boys at the Ravinia

Saturday and Sunday

Highland Park

ravinia.org