Midday Fix: Preview of The Inaugural Trotter Project Beer Fest

Old Irving Brewing
4419 W. Montrose Ave.
Chicago, IL 60641
https://www.oldirvingbrewing.com
Event:
The First Annual Trotter Project Beer Fest
August 11, 2019
1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The Irish American Heritage Center
4626 N. Knox Ave., Chicago, IL
Tickets: $35 per person
Ticket link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trotter-project-beer-fest-tickets-63883105087
http://www.thetrotterproject.org
Beers Featured Today:
- Old Irving Brewing: Beezer ( Double Dry Hopped IPA with Citra and Mosaic Hops)
- ABV: 6.9%
- Brewery pricing: $7 Tulip (16oz) / $5 10oz / $3 Taster (5oz) / $16 Growler (64oz)
- Old Irving Brewing: Della (Kolsch beer with Hallertau Blanc and Hallertau Mittelfruh Hops)
- ABV: 5.2%
- Brewery pricing: $6 Pilsner Glass (16oz) / $4 10oz /$ 2 Taster (5oz) / $12 Growler (64oz
- Twisted Hippo Brewery: Ol’ St. Auggies Hoppy Farmhouse Ale.
- ABV: 6.1%
- Binny’s pricing: 4 pack of 16 oz beers: $11.99
- Eris Brewing & Cider House : Strawbarberella. Strawberry Rhubarb cider.
- ABC: 6.0%
- Brewery: pours $3-$9
- Maplewood Brewery: Charlatan American Pale Ale with SImcoe, Citra and Centennial hops
- ABV: 6.1%
- Binny’s pricing: 4 pack of 16 oz beers: $9.99