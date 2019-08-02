Midday Fix: Preview of The Inaugural Trotter Project Beer Fest

Posted 11:45 AM, August 2, 2019, by , Updated at 03:34PM, August 2, 2019

Trevor Rose-Hamblin, owner and head brewer at Old Irving Brewing

Old Irving Brewing

4419 W. Montrose Ave.

Chicago, IL 60641

https://www.oldirvingbrewing.com

Event:

The First Annual Trotter Project Beer Fest

August 11, 2019

1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Irish American Heritage Center

4626 N. Knox Ave., Chicago, IL

Tickets: $35 per person

Ticket link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trotter-project-beer-fest-tickets-63883105087

http://www.thetrotterproject.org

Beers Featured Today:

  • Old Irving Brewing: Beezer ( Double Dry Hopped IPA with Citra and Mosaic Hops)
    • ABV: 6.9%
    • Brewery pricing: $7 Tulip (16oz) / $5 10oz / $3 Taster (5oz) / $16 Growler (64oz)
  • Old Irving Brewing: Della (Kolsch beer with Hallertau Blanc and Hallertau Mittelfruh Hops)
    • ABV: 5.2%
    • Brewery pricing:  $6 Pilsner Glass (16oz) / $4 10oz /$ 2 Taster (5oz) / $12 Growler (64oz
  • Twisted Hippo Brewery: Ol’ St. Auggies Hoppy Farmhouse Ale.
    • ABV: 6.1%
    • Binny’s pricing: 4 pack of 16 oz beers: $11.99
  • Eris Brewing & Cider House : Strawbarberella. Strawberry Rhubarb cider.
    • ABC: 6.0%
    • Brewery: pours $3-$9
  • Maplewood Brewery: Charlatan American Pale Ale with SImcoe, Citra and Centennial hops
    • ABV: 6.1%
    • Binny’s pricing: 4 pack of 16 oz beers: $9.99
