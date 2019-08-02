× Lunchbreak: Seasonal Mizuna Green Salad

Chef Gene Kato of Momotaro and The Izakaya at Momotaro

Momotaro and The Izakaya at Momotaro

820 W. Lake St. Chicago, IL 60607

(The Izakaya at Momotaro is Momotaro’s lower level Japanese bar.)

www.momotarochicago.com

Events:

Kitchen Dojo series with Executive Chef Gene Kato

In each class, Chef Gene will demonstrate the preparation of a featured dish and explain the traditional and modern techniques that combine his Japanese cuisine. Each class is held on a Saturday from 11:00am-1:00pm and tickets are $130 with the exception of his Sushi class on December 14 ($150). After each cooking session, guests will enjoy a three-course meal built around the day’s featured dish, complete with beverage pairings. All tickets can be purchased here – please note guests must be 21+.

https://www.exploretock.com/momotaro?utm_source=press&utm_medium=press&utm_campaign=momotaro-cooking-classes

Recipe:

1oz (2 T or more if you’d like) mizuna greens

4 to 6oz (1/2 cup – ¾ cup) seasonal vegetables

Carrot-citrus dressing:

2 large carrots (peeled, cut into 1 inch rounds)

1 white onion (peeled, and large diced)

2 tsp garlic (grated)

3 cup fresh lime juice

1 cup fish sauce (3 crab brand)

3 cup soybean oil

½ cup sambal (chili paste)

Directions:

In a blender, add white onion and garlic. Purée till smooth. Next add carrots and lime juice and purée till smooth. Place puréed mixture into a mixing bowl and remaining ingredients to the bowl and whisk together. Store in refrigerator until ready to add to salad. *Save extra for future use, can be a great marinade for chicken & other proteins, as well as veggies and/or other salads.

Directions: