Large fire in Logan Square causes extensive damage to 3 buildings

CHICAGO— Crews are on scene at a 2-alarm fire in Logan Square that appears to have spread to three buildings.

The fire took place in the 3500 block of W. Diversey Parkway.

Witnesses said there were three loud pops that sounded like an explosion, and then the middle house went up in flames.

There were people inside when the fire started, but everyone including some pets got out safely.

A firefighter was said to have a minor injury, but is in good condition.

The area was very busy with first responders and the road was blocked, so the area around the fire should be avoided.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.