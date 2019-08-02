Indianapolis FBI offers $10K reward for missing woman information

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The FBI out of Indianapolis is offering a $10,000 reward for information on a Gary woman's whereabouts, who they believe could have been kidnapped.

27-year-old Sidne-Nichole Buchanan was last seen July 27th at the Wiz Khalifa concert at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Tinley Park and has not been seen or heard from since.

Her family reported her missing two days later, and believe she could be in danger.

Buchanan's mother and grandmother said they are worried sick about her. They said Buchanan went to the concert with a man she had been dating for the last few months and never came home.

Sidne-Nichole Buchanan is 5 feet, one inches and 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a purple tank dress with a blue denim jacket, several necklaces, a bracelet, hair clip, clear wedge shoes and a black purse. She has tattoos on both forearms.

Anyone with information should call Indianapolis FBI at 317-595-4000.