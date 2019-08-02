× Illinois State Sen. Tom Cullerton indicted on embezzlement charges

CHICAGO — Illinois State Sen. Tom Cullerton has been indicted by federal authorities on embezzlement charges alleging that he received salary benefits from a labor union for which he did little to no work.

Cullerton, 49, is charged with one count of conspiracy to embezzle from a labor union and employee benefit plans, 39 counts of embezzlement from a labor union, and one count of making false statements in a health care matter, according to an indictment returned Thursday in U.S. District Court in Chicago.

Arraignment in federal court has not yet been scheduled.

Cullerton’s attorney John Theis released the following statement:

“As an honorably discharged veteran of the United States Army and highly respected public servant, Tom Cullerton is a person who is dedicated to his family, constituents, and all Illinoisans. The action by the U.S. Department of Justice has nothing to do with Mr. Cullerton’s work in the Illinois State Senate but is the result of false claims by disgraced Teamsters boss John Coli in an apparent attempt to avoid penalties for his wrongdoing. These allegations are simply not true, and we will be defending the charges in court.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.