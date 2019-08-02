Dear Tom,

Have we ever had a year with temperatures of both minus 20 or lower and 100 or higher?



Thanks,

Chuck Kennell

Dear Chuck,

Chicago’s vigorous continental climate brings episodes of both severe winter cold and intense summer heat with the city’s all-time temperature extremes spanning 132 degrees from a high of 105 on July 24, 1934 to a low of minus 27 on January 20, 1985. However, the specified range of extremes has occurred only once in the same year and actually featured two occurrences of each extreme. In 1983, the city logged highs of 100 degrees on July 22 and 28 and lows of minus 21 on December 23 followed by a Christmas Eve low of minus 24. This year could be the second, if we log a triple-digit high following our Polar Vortex lows of minus 24 and minus 21 on January 30-31.