Current spell of dry weather set to continue

Dry conditions have prevailed across much of the metro area since mid-July. Though rainfall distribution has varied, much of northern and central Illinois is outlooked for probable drought by the Climate Prediction Center. Since July 22nd, the city has officially measured .32 inches of rain, with only 1 of the past 13 days producing any precipitation. During the same period, the observation site in Joliet recorded a mere .13 inches, while Barrington received only .14 inches. Dry conditions are expected to persist through early August. Forecasts suggest northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana will receive a scant ¼ to ½ inch of total rainfall through next week. Thunderstorms are most likely to occur late Monday night or Tuesday. Another string of dry days appears likely to begin midweek, and continue through next weekend. Evaporative loss rates this time of year average about 1.5 inches.
