Cubs Game Notes For Friday vs. Milwaukee

>The Brewers have a 5-4 edge in their series with the Cubs this season. Chicago won the season series each year from 2014 to 2018, going a combined 57-39 (.594) over that span.

➢ Since the All-Star break, the Cubs are 7-2 at home and 3-6 on the road. For the season, the difference between their home (36-18, .667) and road (21-33, .389) win percentages is the highest in the majors (.278). It would be the Cubs’ highest such differential in any season since 1933 (.309).

➢ Milwaukee gets 52.7 percent of its runs this season from home runs, which would be the highest such percentage by any team in MLB history. The only National League team to finish a season o ver 50 percent was the 2016 Mets (51.1 percent).

➢ Christian Yelich’s 19-game hit streak is tied for the longest in the majors this year (Kevin Newman, Pit). Yelich also had an 18-game hit streak in June, making him the first player in Brewers history with multiple hit streaks of 18+ games in a season.

➢ Zach Davies took the loss against the Cubs on Sunday, allowing seven earned runs in 5.0 innings. In his previous seven starts against them he allowed eight earned runs combined , going 2-1 with a 1.69 ERA.