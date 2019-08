× 14-year-old boy shot in face in Englewood

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was shot in the face while inside an Englewood residence Friday afternoon.

Around 3:50 p.m., he was shot in the 6800 block of S. Normal Avenue.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

One person was taken in for questioning.

Area South detectives are investigating the shooting.